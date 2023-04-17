DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot in Dayton on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of Blanche Street in Dayton on Sunday, April 16 around 4 p.m.

Dayton police reported that upon arrival, crews found a 21-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back area. He was transported to the hospital and is said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that the man was standing on the sidewalk when a black vehicle pulled up, and a person got out and opened fire. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Police reportedly have no suspect information at this time and are turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 225-HELP.