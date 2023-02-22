DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting.

According to Lt. Steven Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after a victim, a 28-year-old male, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lt. Bauer reported that the man is in critical condition.

Officers learned that a second victim was still at the scene of the shooting at State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road, reported Lt. Bauer.

When crews arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were requested to assist in the investigation.