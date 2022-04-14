DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is asking the community to help find a man facing weapons and drug charges.

According to a Crime Stoppers release by DPD, 52-year-old Irvin Jones is currently wanted for a Federal Supervised Release Violation based on his original charges concerning weapons and dangerous drugs.

The Crime Stoppers Most Wanted release describes Jones as 6’2’ and 120 pounds. His photo is shown below.

Irvin Jones (Crime Stoppers/ DPD Photo)

Anyone with information concerning Irvin Jones’s whereabouts should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or submit a tip online here. The DPD website says you can also call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS.