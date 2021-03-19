DPD ask for public’s help identifying credit card theft suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card in Miami Township in November 2020.

Police allege that the credit card was stolen from someone in Dayton and later used to buy food at a restaurant in Miami Township on Nov. 17, 2020, around 3:30 p.m.

If anyone recognizes the woman in the below photos, please call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

