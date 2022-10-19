Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police recovered stolen vehicles and made a dozen arrests during a countywide operation against vehicle theft.

The Dayton Police worked with several agencies on Tuesday including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Springboro PD, Kettering PD, State Highway Patrol, Trotwood PD and Butler Township PD.

The Dayton Police Department described the operation as “A large contingent of local law enforcement pooling our resources to try to locate, apprehend and ultimately deter stolen vehicles”

According to the DPD, the operation was a success. Seven missing vehicles were recovered, and authorities apprehended 12 people over the course of the operation.