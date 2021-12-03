MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two theft suspects.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that a theft happened at the Smoke Shop on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township. Police said a white male stole a DeWalt tool bag containing a drill, impact driver and accessories. The male was with an unknown white female. They were seen leaving in a dark grey sedan.

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

If you can help identify the suspects call police at (937) 432-2765.