HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for your help finding alleged thieves in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Police said on Facebook that they are looking for two people that are suspects in recent thefts. Police said the suspects stole from commercial vehicles and allegedly stole a car at a gas station.

If you recognize the suspects, call Sgt. Ringer at (937) 237-3583. You can also email him at dringer@hhoh.org.