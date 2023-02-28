DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police have the suspect in a deadly double shooting in custody, and now a search is underway for someone else.

Police say a man came back to the scene of the shooting at the Shell gas station on West Third Street. According to police, the man helped the suspect tamper with evidence at the scene early Sunday. You can see photos of the man provided by police below.

(Photos courtesy of Dayton Police Department)





“One individual, who does not appear to be our suspect in this, comes to the gas station, pulls up, walks over and surveys the scene and sees our victims inside the vehicle, and then leaves,” Major Brian Johns said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“A short time later, another vehicle shows up, a black Chrysler, at which time this guy gets out of the car and is joined by our suspect who returned to the scene and began to tamper with the Suburban there with our victims still inside.”

Police say the suspect now in custody allegedly shot and killed two women inside a vehicle.

The Montgomery County coroner identified the shooting victims as 38-year-old Felicia Brown and 44-year-old Michaela Daniels, both from Dayton.

Police say the victims were shot around 2 a.m., but no one called to report the shooting for more than 3 hours. It was during that time that the suspect and the man captured on surveillance video returned to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS or leave a tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.