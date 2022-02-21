KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is investigating a series of break-ins that happened Sunday.

The department said on Facebook that it wants assistance identifying a man seen on video that is suspected of participating in a series of vehicle thefts on Sunday, February 20. Police said the break-ins happened in the residential areas of Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue.

2 NEWS asked police how people can help prevent break-ins. Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson said, “If you can park in a garage, park in your garage. But mainly keep your doors locked…keep anything of value out of your vehicle. If you have to keep something of value in your vehicle, cover it up.”

If you have any information, contact Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867).