KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying two women.

According to a Facebook post by Kettering PD, the two women pictured are considered suspects in a criminal damaging incident that happened over the weekend.

Kettering police reported that the woman in the tank top allegedly keyed a car on its passenger side while walking up to a porch. Police said the women were caught on video.

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

No further information has been released at this time.

Police asked that if you have any information or can identify one or both of the women, please contact Officer J. Ferrell with the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2555.