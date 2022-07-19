KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing items from a store.
Kettering police said in a Facebook post that the man and woman pictured are suspected of stealing several items from a store on the west side of Kettering.
Police said the suspects got into a vehicle that appears to be a silver Honda Pilot with its rear window busted out. There are also several other areas of damage to the body of the vehicle.
If you have any information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle, police asked that you contact Officer Plas at 937-296-2555.