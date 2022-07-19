KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing items from a store.

Kettering police said in a Facebook post that the man and woman pictured are suspected of stealing several items from a store on the west side of Kettering.

Police said the suspects got into a vehicle that appears to be a silver Honda Pilot with its rear window busted out. There are also several other areas of damage to the body of the vehicle.

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle, police asked that you contact Officer Plas at 937-296-2555.