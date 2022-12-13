Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery.

According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, a robbery occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 10. Police said a knife was shown and several items were stolen from the victim.

The suspect vehicle is said to be a red two-door vehicle with black wheels. The driver’s side headlight is out on the vehicle, which is possibly a Fiat 500.

If you have any information on the suspects shown or the suspect vehicle, police asked that you contact Det. Reed or Officer Wolfe at 937-548-1103.

