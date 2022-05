DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police are asking for assistance in identifying two men in relation to a burglary.

According to police, the two men pictured are suspected of burglarizing a home on Oakridge Avenue on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police said several items were taken and that the home is being rehabbed to be used by veterans.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

If you have any information, police asked that you call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.