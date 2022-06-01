DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department asked for assistance in identifying a woman possibly related to a credit card theft.

According to police, the woman pictured allegedly used a stolen debit card at the Shell Station in Miamisburg on multiple occasions.

Police said she appears to be between 25 and 30 years old.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

The debit card used was taken in downtown Dayton on March 23 in the 100 block of East Third Street, police reported.

If you recognize her, police asked that you call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.