(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the woman pictured is allegedly a frequent shoplifter at Gem City Market.

Police said she threatened one of the employees at the store with a knife when they confronted her.

If you have any information or can identify the woman, contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS.