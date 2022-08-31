RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital.

Three weeks ago, Officer Seara Burton was shot by a suspect after a K9 alerted to possible narcotics during a traffic stop. Other officers returned fire and the suspect, 47-year-old Phillip Lee, fled the scene. He was quickly caught by police.

Burton was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She was then airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in very critical condition.

This incident occurred just a few days before the 28-year-old was set to be married to her fiancée, Sierra Neal.

“Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day,” Neal said. “She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same.”

“Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person.”

That week, the community found some hope as the officer appeared to show improvement, as Burton had gone under surgery and was showing slight signs of responsiveness. Chief Britt said the officer had not yet regained consciousness and was still fighting for her life.

Three weeks to the day after Officer Burton was shot, The Richmond Police Department announced that she would be taken off life support on Thursday, September 1.

“Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the department said on Facebook.

“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing.”