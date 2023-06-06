DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting two employees at a Moraine DMAX facility in May is now out of the ICU, police have reported.

According to Moraine Police Department Sgt. Andy Parish, the suspect remains in the hospital but his condition has improved. The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been revealed, had allegedly shot two people inside the plant on May 18, killing one of them before leaving and shooting himself.

Police found the suspect outside and brought him to the hospital where he spent more than two weeks in intensive care. On Tuesday, June 6, police said his condition had improved and he was no longer in the ICU.

Officers are still working with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on potential charges, Parish said.