DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Detectives with the Dayton Police Department are trying to identify a man who is believed to have used a stolen ATM card.

According to detectives, the suspect used the stolen card to withdraw more than $2,500 from the bank account of a 90-year-old victim over an extended period of time.

If you recognize him call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.