A police line outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (WCMH)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is dead and a deputy is seriously injured after a shooting in Chillicothe Thursday evening.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Sgt. Eric Kocheran exchanged gunfire with a suspect just outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Both Kocheran and the suspect were hit and seriously injured.

The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, was brought to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Sgt. Eric Kocheran was brought to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Yost said in a release the deputy was still in serious condition.

“Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack – and they go to work anyway,” Yost said in a release on Friday, November 18. “Sgt. Kocheran demonstrated that daily dose of courage. I ask for prayers for his recovery and for his family, who face a trauma I would wish for no one.”

Ross county Sheriff George Lavender, Jr. also responded in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Thank you to all the agencies who assisted and who currently are assisting my office. I also would like to say thank you to everyone for all their kindness and thoughtfulness during this tragic time. I ask that you all continue to keep Sergeant Eric Kocheran in your thoughts and prayers. Sheriff George W. Lavender, Jr.”

Our partners at WCMH reported that witnesses said there was a heavy police presence outside the sheriff’s office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the shooting. According to Yost, this is the 55th officer-involved shooting the BCI has investigated this year.