DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are looking for two persons of interest after multiple items were stolen In Bethel Township.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office released Ring camera images of two men authorities have named persons of interest in the case. According to a release, they are wanted to provide information on the theft of money and other items on Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

(Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information concerning this theft is asked to call Dep. Robert Novellino at 937-440-6085 EXT. 5321 or email at rnovellino@miamicountyohio.gov. Anonymous tips can be made online here.