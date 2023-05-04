DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are looking for the man police say is a person of interest after shots were fired outside a Harrison Township apartment building.

On April 27, deputies were called to Brookview Place Apartments in Harrison Twp. on a shots fired report. Both the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Dayton Police Department SWAT teams searched the building in an attempt to apprehend the person of interest, but were unable to locate the person.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a witness said the individual was a tall, skinny black man with a grey hooded sweatshirt. The man also wore a black mask, torn jeans and white gym shoes. He is described as carrying a solid black gun.

Police have identified a person of interest in this case. According to the sheriff’s office, the man shown below is wearing clothing similar to the witness’s description of the person.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the man pictured is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357