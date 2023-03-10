DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help identifying a person of interest in a catalytic converter theft.

On February 9, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle by the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Washington Village Drive in Washington Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found security footage showing a person driving a white Ford van. The driver parks the van next to the hotel’s van and gets out for a moment before returning to their van and leaving the area.

Anyone who can identify this person of interest, or who has any information concerning the theft is asked to call Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765