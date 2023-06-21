** Video in player above is related to a different shooting **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects after a man was shot and injured by the passenger in a passing car.

On Saturday, June 17, a man left a Salem Avenue barber shop and began to drive south on North Main Street in Harrison Township. While on North Main Street, another car passed him in the left lane. The passenger in the car in the left lane fired three shots at the man, one of which struck him in the shoulder.

The suspects sped away from the scene. The victim drove himself to the hospital, authorities said.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating the incident discovered footage of the suspect’s car, a silver Honda SUV, approaching the victim’s vehicle. Footage from the barber shop also showed the suspected vehicle with no license plate in a nearby parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident or the car or suspects involved is asked to call Detective Gary Ridgeway at (937) 225-6296 or leave an anonymous tip at (937) 222-7867(STOP).