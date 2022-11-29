Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on the North Bird Road bridge between Old Columbus Road and U.S. 40.

Deputies responded to the scene and shut down the bridge for investigation. Authorities say they believe the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Jason Cromlish, was hit by a car.

According to an acquaintance Cromlish was staying with, the man was out for a walk at the time of the fatal crash.

Investigators are currently looking for footage from traffic cameras and doorbell cams in search of visual evidence. Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560