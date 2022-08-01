COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.

Death row inmate George Brinkman was convicted of the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark County panel.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected arguments by Brinkman’s attorneys that he should be spared because of childhood abuse he suffered and mental health issues.

Brinkman received a second death sentence for a triple slaying the same year, but successfully appealed and is awaiting a new trial.