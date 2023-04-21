DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mystery man will be on Dateline.

On Friday, April 21, a special 2-hour episode of “Dateline” will air on WDTN beginning at 9 p.m.

“The search for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to evade law enforcement agencies leads investigators to a man in a hospital in Scotland,” NBC says.

Law enforcement, international media and “Dateline” have spent months trying to find out who a certain mystery man is. Who is the man? Some believe he is a wanted American fugitive named Nicholas Rossi, who also reportedly went by the alias Nicholas Alahverdian. The person centered around the situation disagrees he is an American and claims to be “Arthur Knight.”

Knight alleges he is just an innocent man swept up in the entire situation.

Andrea Canning traveled all the way to Scotland to sit down with the man centered around the situation. She talks directly to the mystery man to find out what he has to say.

Decide if you think the mystery man really is the alleged fugitive, or just someone that truly is innocent and caught up in a situation.