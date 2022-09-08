RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after being convicted of charges related to a 2021 overdose death.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Riverside police and medics were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Hillstone Place on April 11, 2021, on reports of an overside. Upon arrival, crews found an unresponsive male, identified as 39-year-old Clinton M. Williams.

Williams was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor’s office said an autopsy revealed that Williams had cocaine and fentanyl in his system and died as a result of an overdose.

Riverside police found through investigation that Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, had sold the drugs to Williams earlier the day he overdosed.

On November 29, 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McCormick.

A month later, she was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs in an unrelated case. Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said McCormick was found to be in possession of prescription drugs and had text messages arranging to sell the drugs.

McCormick pleaded guilty to both cases.

On September 7, McCormick was sentenced to serve eight to 12 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. She will also serve 36 months concurrently for the aggravated trafficking count.