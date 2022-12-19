Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman has pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of multiple women in the Miami Valley and using their information to commit fraud.

Tiffany Lewis, 29, was charged federally in September 2022. She pleaded guilty Monday Dec. 19 to three counts of aggravated identity theft, according to a release from Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

According to court documents, in March and April 2021 Lewis stole the identities of two area women and used their information to obtain approximately $8,000 total in personal loans from Lendmark.

Lewis cashed out the loans at CheckSmart locations in Fairborn and Monroe, where she was photographed and seen covering her distinctive neck tattoos.

In June and July 2021, Lewis used a third stolen identity to obtain a fraudulent Ohio driver’s license and a car loan for approximately $48,000.

In addition, Lewis used the identity on two separate occasions to rent Chevrolet Silverado trucks from U-Haul in Dayton. One of the trucks was later discovered at Lewis’s residence and had been spray-painted black, the release states.

Lewis also used the third victim’s identity to write fraudulent checks at Menards in Fairborn totaling more than $3,500. When questioned at the store by a Fairborn police officer, Lewis presented her fake driver’s license, which was flagged as fraudulent in the officer’s computer.

The parties involved have recommended a sentence of two years in prison. Lewis has agreed to pay the following restitution:

$7,999 to Lendmark

$67,800 to U-Haul

$47,596 to CarMax

$3,590.50 to Menards

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Lewis’s fraud is advised to contact the Social Security OIG tip line at 1-800-269-0271.