DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman has been indicted in connection to a hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in January.

Tajia Moore, 42, of Dayton, was indicted Feb. 9 by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident, according to a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies were dispatched to an area in the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue on a report of a deceased man on the side of roadway, partially covered in snow. The deceased man was identified as 60‐year‐old Ray Kennedy of Dayton.

Further investigation, including physical evidence and video surveillance, identified Moore as the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed the victim around 10:30 p.m. the night before. Moore reportedly did not stop or render any aid or assistance to the victim, the release states.

Moore was arrested and was released from jail after posting bond and was placed on the Electronic Home Detention Program.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m.