Dayton traffic detectives asking for help identifying vehicle from fatal hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic detectives with Dayton’s police department are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle, and the suspect, involved in an fatal hit-and-run from October 2020.

Police said that Denise Jackson, 52, was struck by a car on Catalpa Drive and Fairview Avenue on Oct. 31, 2020, at roughly 8:47 p.m. The vehicle involved drove away from the scene and the victim later died from her injuries.

Detectives believe the car is a maroon or red Buick Lucerne V8 manufactured between 2006 and 2011. It is also believed that the car would have front end damage due to the incident.

The Dayton Police Department is asking anyone who might have information to call Detective Humston at 937-333-1359 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

