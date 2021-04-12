Dayton teen indicted on charges related to 2020 crash that killed pedestrian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of an 18-year-old involved in a crash on Nicholas Road that killed a pedestrian in August 2020.

On August 8, 2020, Shamare Deonte Davis, of Dayton, was driving at a “high rate of speed” on Nicholas Road when prosecutors said he struck the victim, 36-year-old Samuel Trammell, near Albritton Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A crash reconstructionist was able to determine that Davis was driving between 72 to 84 mph at the time of the fatal crash. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Prosecutors said the Davis tested positive for both alcohol and marijuana.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the Davis for:

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

Three counts of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 27, at 8:30 a.m.