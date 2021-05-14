Dayton teen indicted in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dwayne Jones Jr. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Dayton teenager in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kameron Dewberry on May 8.

Prosecutors said that Dwayne Jones, Jr., 18, fatally shot Dewberry on West Hudson Avenue just after midnight May 8. Police arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dewberry was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jones for the following charges:

  • Two counts murder
  • One count felonious assault (deadly weapon)
  • One count felonious assault (serious physical harm)

All of the counts include a three year firearm specification.

Jones is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned Tuesday, May 18, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS