Dayton teen indicted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager has been indicted on charges related to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in May.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said that 18-year-old Jamie Abrams was indicted for fatally shooting J’Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman in Harrison Township.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to an unrelated call in Harrison Township on May 13 when they spotted a man bleeding from his head. The man told deputies that he and another person were shot near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the intersection they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. J’Yon was pronounced dead on arrival by law enforcement.

Further investigation helped deputies identify Abrams as the shooter. According to prosecutors, video evidence and witness statements indicate that the victim and Abrams were in the same vehicle when J’Yon was fatally shot.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Abrams for:

Four counts of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Each count includes a three year firearm specification.

A warrant has been issued for Abrams’ arrest and he is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.