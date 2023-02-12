DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in the leg.

An ambulance took the person injured to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was taken into custody or what may have led up to the shooting.