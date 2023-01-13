DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton man accused in a cold-case rape investigation dating back a decade is now facing more charges, according to authorities.

Tiandre Turner, 43, is in custody with four new counts, including rape, kidnap and assault.

In 2013 and 2014, the Dayton Police Department investigated a series of rapes in the Dayton area.

At least four women were kidnapped, beaten and raped, one so severely that her back was broken, according to WDTN story archives. These rapes have since been connected to Turner.

Turner remains in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information on unsolved homicide or sexual assault is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. If someone wishes to remain anonymous they can contact the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).