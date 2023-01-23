DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There were 52 cars stolen in the past week in Dayton, according to Dayton Police and Fire.

36 of the stolen vehicles were either Kia or Hyundai.

Police are advising owners of these types of cars to consider getting an anti-theft device, such as a vehicle immobilization device, a steering wheel lock, glass-break sensors or battery disconnect switches.

LexisNexis Community Crime Map provided a photo detailing where these car thefts occurred, which can be viewed below.

(Photo courtesy of LexisNexis Community Crime Map)

Authorities are advising all drivers to park in well-lit areas, park in a garage if you can and to always lock your car when you leave it.