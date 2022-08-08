DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are warning of a recent trend that has thieves targeting specific car models in the Miami Valley.

Dayton police said on Twitter that they’ve seen a significant increase in vehicle thefts recently. Thieves are stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles that are 2015 or newer that have physical keys.

Thefts of these specific vehicles have been popularized by a technique posted on social media, with the cars being targeted due to a design flaw.

DPD suggested the following tips to protect yourself from theft:

Lock doors and take your keys

Don’t leave a spare key in the vehicle

Close windows and park in well-lit areas

Install an alarm system and anti-theft device

Install a vehicle immobilizer system and/or tracking system

Columbus has also seen a surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts, with police saying that the suspects are often teens who post the thefts on social media.