DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department spoke on a “brutal” double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department, two Black women were shot and killed at the Shell gas station located at West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

Security camera footage shows a “disturbance” in a black Suburban stopped at a gas pump around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

A man described as a Black male wearing a purple ball cap was seen exiting the backseat of the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Maj. Johns reported that three other vehicles were at the Shell station at the time of the shooting. There was also an attendant inside the store, however, no one alerted the police of the incident.

The attendant reportedly told police they heard shots fired, but thought nothing of it. Maj. Johns said the attendant notified police of the vehicle around 5 a.m. The two women, ages 38 and 44, were then found dead in the vehicle.

The women were said to have been dressed nicely, leading police to believe they were coming from some kind of club, said Johns.

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD, which is 30-plus years,” said Maj. Johns.

Maj. Johns is asking that anyone with information reach out to police, especially anyone in the three vehicles that were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

You can contact the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS or leave a tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

You can watch the full event in the video player above.