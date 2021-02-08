Dayton Police send bomb squad to dispose of alleged explosive device in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police Department’s bomb squad was sent to Ronez Manor Apartments in Springfield after officers responding to an unrelated call were told of a possible explosive device on the property.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the Springfield Police were initially called about a separate incident. Officers were told about the device when they arrived.

The bomb squad promptly disposed of the alleged explosive device upon arrival. No one was hurt during the incident.

