Dayton Police seek public’s help identifying theft suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of attempting to steal a pickup truck, but ultimately getting away with a victims wallet.

On May 16, the suspect jumped into a pickup truck left running by an ATM. According to police, the owner was able to jump into the bed before the suspect took off. Shortly after, he stopped the vehicle and fled on foot with the victim’s wallet.

Later that night, the suspect used the stolen credit cards at businesses in the Salem Avenue and Free Pike area. Police believe that he is between 45- to 55-years-old, six-feet-tall and roughly 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.