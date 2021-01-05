Dayton Police seek public help identifying suspect who robbed UDF

Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect in a December robbery. (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Detectives with the Dayton Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed the UDF on Woodman Drive armed with a handgun.

Authorities say the robbery took place Dec. 23, 2020, at roughly 12:40 a.m. The suspect is believed to have a thin build and was wearing all dark clothing, with tan boots, dark backpack and a dark hat the day of the robbery.

Witnesses told authorities that the suspect demanded cash while armed with a handgun and fled on foot. If anyone recognizes him, DPD asks that you contact 937-333-COPS or call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

