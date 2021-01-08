DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed the Family Dollar on Patterson Road at gunpoint the morning of Dec. 19.
Authorities said he was wearing a gray hoodie, bright blue pants and a medical mask at the time of the robbery. He fled the scene on foot.
If you recognize the suspect, or have additional details, please contact 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton Police seek help identifying Dollar Store robbery suspect
- Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Sen. Josh Hawley’s upcoming book
- Trotwood to reinstate speed, red light camera program
- Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric
- US Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurate