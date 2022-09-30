DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is looking for several suspects on the run, and asking for the community’s help to find them.

Jajuan Tyres Lee Worthy is wanted out of Montgomery County for Carrying a Concealed Weapon Violation. He is 21 years old.

Police are also looking for 35-year-old Nicholas Pizzo who is wanted for Aggravated Possession of Fentanyl.

Finally, police are looking for 35-year-old Jordan Smith. According to Dayton Police and Fire, Smith is wanted for violating her federal supervised release by possessing dangerous drugs.

Anyone who has seen any of the three suspects should call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.