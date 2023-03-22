DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer is under investigation after allegations were made against them, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to James Rider with the Dayton Police Department, an officer has been placed on administrative leave after allegations were made against them.

Rider said that the Oho Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to run an independent investigation due to the nature of the allegations. At the same time, the Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will also be conducting an administrative investigation.

At this time, Rider said the department cannot share any additional information as it may interfere with these investigations.