Dayton Police looking for vehicles tied to man being shot in eye with BB, pellet gun

Dayton Police provided video of a man being shot by a BB or pellet gun from one of two possible vehicles. (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department are asking for help identifying two vehicles they believe are involved with an incident where a man was shot in the eye with a BB or pellet gun Sept. 9.

Police said that the victim had just finished shopping and was waiting at the bus stop when an identified suspect them in the eye with a BB or pellet gun.

If you have information regarding this DPD asks you call 937-333-COPS or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

