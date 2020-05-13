Dayton Police looking for suspect wanted for sexual battery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking Andrew Lesher, 33, who is wanted for sexual battery.
Lesher may be driving a 2006 dark blue Chrysler van.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 937-333-COPS. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
