Dayton Police looking for suspect wanted for sexual battery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking Andrew Lesher, 33, who is wanted for sexual battery.

Lesher may be driving a 2006 dark blue Chrysler van.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 937-333-COPS. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

