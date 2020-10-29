Dayton police looking for suspect in October credit card theft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police are looking into reports of a credit card stolen on Oct. 6 from a car in a parking lot on E. Third Street.

The suspect is a man with short hair and what look to be prescription glasses. He was wearing a thin strapped shoulder bag and had tattoos on the back of his hands.

If anyone recognizes this man, police ask that you call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.