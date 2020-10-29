DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police are looking into reports of a credit card stolen on Oct. 6 from a car in a parking lot on E. Third Street.
The suspect is a man with short hair and what look to be prescription glasses. He was wearing a thin strapped shoulder bag and had tattoos on the back of his hands.
If anyone recognizes this man, police ask that you call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Army veteran walks Miami Valley to support fellow veterans
- Voters say current events slightly swayed election decision
- Senior voters share their thoughts, advice for the 2020 election
- Dayton police looking for suspect in October credit card theft
- New Mexico county sends ‘Black Ice Matters’ text alert to employees