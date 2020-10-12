Dayton Police looking for suspect in aggravated burglary

Police are looking for this man in connection to an aggravated burglary from earlier in October. (Dayton Police)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a man who is suspected of committing aggravated burglary Oct. 2 just after 10:30 a.m. on Jewelstone Drive.

The suspect held a woman at knifepoint, stole her debit card and used it at a gas station. He appears to be wearing the shirt from a Burger King uniform.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS, or for anonymous tips, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update when more information is available.