Dayton Police looking for suspect in aggravated burglary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a man who is suspected of committing aggravated burglary Oct. 2 just after 10:30 a.m. on Jewelstone Drive.
The suspect held a woman at knifepoint, stole her debit card and used it at a gas station. He appears to be wearing the shirt from a Burger King uniform.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS, or for anonymous tips, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update when more information is available.
