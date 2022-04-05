DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking for your help finding a man who allegedly tried to steal a car.

Police said the incident happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 3600 block of North Main Street. The suspect tried to steal a car and ended up hitting and dragging the owner of the vehicle when they attempted to stop him.

The suspect then left the car and ran away from the gas station on foot. Police said the man is suspected to be between the ages of 35-45.

If you recognize the man or have any information on the incident, call (937) 333-COPS. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-COPS.