Dayton police investigate 3 hit-and-runs in just 14 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man died Friday morning after being struck by a car in Dayton, bringing the cities total hit-and-run count this year to seven.

The victim, 53-year-old Christopher Blocker, was hit by a large pickup truck while crossing the road just after midnight May 7. Police believe the vehicle was a Ford F-650 manufactured in 2016 or later, and that the vehicle would likely have damage to the driver’s side.

“Weather could play a factor in this because of that particular time of night, but this is something that we’ve constantly said before. If you believe you were in an accident or you hit someone, just stop and talk to the police, and don’t make things worse than they could be. We can get things worked out better that way,” said Sgt. Gordan Cairns, traffic services unit supervisor for the DPD.

Unfortunately, Blocker’s is just one of three people who were killed in hit-and-runs since the last week of April. Franklin Jones, 37, was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle near Gettysburg Avenue on April 27. Police have identified a person of interest but as of this writing he has not been arrested.

Latoya Erving, 36, was involved in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Manhattan Avenue on May 1. The vehicle she was in was sent into a pole, and though she was taken to the hospital, she later died from her injuries.

Even though Erving’s death was determined to be an accident, police have still arrested someone in relation to the crash.

“We contribute a lot of this to alcohol, the first two accidents we believe to be alcohol and speed, and then this accident is still too new and under investigation to confirm whether those things will be part of the accident,” said Cairns.

Though the Montgomery County Coroner has identified Blocker as the victim of Friday’s hit-and-run, a cause of death has not been determined and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.